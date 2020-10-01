https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/black-salt-lake-proud-boys-leader-publicly-denounces-white-supremacy-angry-white-twitter-leftists-hurl-racist-attacks-anyway/

Salt Lake City Proud Boys leader “Thad” denounced white supremacists in an interview this week on local TV.

Thad is a black Proud Boy leader and America First patriot.

Thad: The Proud Boys as a whole, I will say this on behalf of the entire national organization, denounce white supremacy. We are in way, shape or form white supremacists. We have a vetting system that just gets those guys out of our hair.

The video was posted by Brad Schnee from FOX 13.

Despite Thad’s statement and obvious ethnicity white leftists on Twitter hurled racist smears his way anyway.

