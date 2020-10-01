https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/black-salt-lake-proud-boys-leader-publicly-denounces-white-supremacy-angry-white-twitter-leftists-hurl-racist-attacks-anyway/

Do you ever get the feeling the liberal mainstream media is lying to you!

Salt Lake City Proud Boys leader “Thad” denounced white supremacists in an interview this week on local TV.

Thad is a black Proud Boy leader and America First patriot.

Thad: The Proud Boys as a whole, I will say this on behalf of the entire national organization, denounce white supremacy. We are in way, shape or form white supremacists. We have a vetting system that just gets those guys out of our hair.

TRENDING: Leftist Former CEO of Twitter Dick Costolo Wants to Watch His Political Opponents Get Lined Up Against a Wall and Shot in the “Revolution”

The video was posted by Brad Schnee from FOX 13.

“I will go out and say that the #ProudBoys as a whole, I will say this on behalf of the entire national organization, denounce white supremacy.” – Thad, Chief of the Proud Boys Salt Lake Utah Chapter pic.twitter.com/WGlUEx3jeF — (@brian_schnee) October 1, 2020

Despite Thad’s statement and obvious ethnicity white leftists on Twitter hurled racist smears his way anyway.

Stop giving a platform to racists, thanks — Sawyer (@spangborn) October 1, 2020

Have you ever considered that maybe if you have to keep vetting your membership for white supremacists and keep disavowing white supremacy that maybe the problem is with the group itself somehow being so consistently prone to this specific type of confusion? Just a thought… — Fonzie-esque hard guy (@Action_Jeans) October 1, 2020

Have you ever considered that maybe if you have to keep vetting your membership for white supremacists and keep disavowing white supremacy that maybe the problem is with the group itself somehow being so consistently prone to this specific type of confusion? Just a thought… — Fonzie-esque hard guy (@Action_Jeans) October 1, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

