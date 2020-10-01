https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-president-trump-begins-quarantine-process-after-possible-exposure-to-coronavirus

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday night that he and the first lady have started quarantining after being potentially exposed to the coronavirus, which originated in China.

“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19,” Trump tweeted. “Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!”

