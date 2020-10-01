https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/breaking-president-trump-says-he-and-first-lady-have-covid?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump says he and first lady have COVID-19.

Trump made the announcement on Twitter at 12;54 a.m. ET.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

The announcement that Trump., 74, and his wife, Melania, will quarantine comes in the homestretch of the presidential race.

The White House just after midnight Friday issues a revised scheduled in which his planned trip to Florida is no longer on the agenda. However, the full impact of Trump testing positive and having to quarantine during his reelection bid against Democratic rival Joe Biden remains unclear.

The president’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, issued an official statement late Thursday, saying the president and his wife had tested positive for the SARS-CoV- 2 virus and were “both well at this time.”

He also said he expected the president to “continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering.”

Late Thursday night, White House adviser Hope Hick was reported to have tested positive for the virus after returning from a campaign stop with the president – immediately raising concerns about whether the president had been exposed.

Trump that evening did a phone interview live on Fox News’ “Hannity” show in which he gave no indication of being sick.

