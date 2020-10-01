https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2020/10/01/burger-king-brilliantly-trolls-mcdonalds-by-responding-to-their-customer-complaints-with-a-twist/
About The Author
Related Posts
Buttigieg Slams Hallmark For Removing Lesbian Ads: ‘Being “Family Friendly” Means Honoring Love’
December 15, 2019
Obama Let Windmill Biz Kill Endangered Bald Eagles. Trump Can Troll Dems by Stopping It
August 20, 2020
‘Sunday Night Football’ Averages 14.53 Million Viewers As The Chiefs Beat The Bears
December 23, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy