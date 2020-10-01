https://hannity.com/media-room/bye-bye-biker-cyclist-quinn-simmons-suspended-for-pro-trump-tweets/

An up-and-coming American cyclist has been suspended from his racing team for supporting President Trump on Twitter.

Quinn Simmons, 19, was temporarily taken off the team by the Trek-Segafredo team after getting involved in an online exchange with a Dutch journalist Wednesday.

Simmons, who joined the World Tour team this year after winning the junior road world championship last year, responded to an anti-Trump tweet by cycling journalist Jose Been:

“My dear American friends, I hope this horrible presidency ends for you,” Been posted. “And for us as (former?) allies too. If you follow me and support Trump, you can go. There is zero excuse to follow or vote for the vile, horrible man.”

Simmons fired back.

The cyclist tweeted “Bye” with an emoji of a dark-skinned waving hand, according to ABC News, via the New York Post.

When another user replied, “Apparently a Trumper,” Simmons tweeted back in support of the president.

“That’s right”

The team announced Wednesday via Twitter that it had suspended Simmons.

“Trek-Segafredo is an organization that values inclusivity and supports more diverse and equitable sports for all athletes. While we support the right to free speech, we will hold people accountable for their words and actions. Regrettably, team rider Quinn Simmons made statements online that we feel are divisive, incendiary, and detrimental to the team, professional cycling, its fans and the positive future we hope to help create for the sport. In response, he will not be racing for Trek-Segafredo until further notice.”

Statement from Trek-Segafredo and Quinn Simmons. pic.twitter.com/WvtK9htYWN

But, this move by the team doesn’t seem like supporting the right to free speech…merely the opposite.

Been deleted his original post and said he felt “horrible about the situation and terrible for @QuinnSimmons9 to miss his beloved classics.”

“To suspend him would never be my choice,” Been added, according to the New York Post.

Been’s account has since been deleted.

