https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/c-span-caller-for-the-win/

He WAS a former CIA director. Worked with Clintons smuggling arms and drugs. I have NO DOUBT of his involvement in 9/11. The first thing ALL of us thought when the second plane struck: Anyone? … Anyone?… Bueller?…

Yah! “TERRORISM!”

THAT’s called (in CIA lingo) a “psy-op”…

Ultimately, though, the son of a bitch lied about “no new taxes”. THAT’s what originally revealed him as a POS.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook