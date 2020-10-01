https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/california-theme-parks-reopening-guidelines/2020/10/01/id/989932

California is set to release guidelines for reopening theme parks, which were forced to shutdown for over six months due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Orange County Register.

The state Department of Health is set to draw-up the guidance, which Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press secretary said will be announced this week. Numerous industry associations have called on the governor to allow parks to reopen after the state left theme parks out of its four-tier plan known as the Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

“Theme park guidance is expected to come from CDPH this week,” California Health and Human Services Rodger Butler told the newspaper in an email. “Theme parks will be incorporated into the Blueprint for a Safer Economy similar to other sectors.”

California is home to several major amusement parks, including Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, Universal Studios Hollywood, Knott’s Berry Farm, Six Flags Magic Mountain, SeaWorld San Diego, Legoland California, and others.

Disney already announced nearly 30,000 layoffs at Disneyland and Walt Disney World due to the impact of the ongoing pandemic, which Disney parks chairman Josh D’Amaro said in a statement has been “exacerbated in California by the State’s unwillingness to lift restrictions that would allow Disneyland to reopen.”

