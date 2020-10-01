https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/01/certifiable-sen-chris-murphy-explaining-why-were-all-screwed-with-radical-acb-on-scotus-does-not-go-well-like-at-all/

We know you know the Democrats continue to lose their minds more and more, but HOOboy, this tweet from Senator Chris Murphy about ‘how it works’ for Republicans to nominate a ‘radical’ like Amy Coney Barrett is off the charts insane-o.

He’s really really really trying to scare Americans.

Yeah yeah, it’s what Democrats do.

Here’s how this works: 1. Republicans put radical Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court. 2. She provides the 5th vote to strike down the ACA, ending protections for preexisting conditions. 3. Insurers make COVID diagnosis a preexisting condition. 4. We all get screwed. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 1, 2020

Stay classy, Chris.

They’re all certifiable, and feeding off each other’s loon vibes. — tree hugging sister (@treehuggingsis) October 1, 2020

Because Republicans want Republicans to die too. Or something. — Brian Guy (@ItsThatBriGuy) October 1, 2020

They really think Republicans want people to die.

It is the dumbest, most insane talking point … and they’ve been using it for decades.

Trump has said only about a million times he will protect people with pre-existing conditions. Either get your head out of the sand or stop lying. — elliendash ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@elliendash) October 1, 2020

Or…you follow your electoral mandate and get to work on comprehensive healthcare legislation that survives a legal challenge rather than bolstering the Trump/McConnell narrative that 9 unelected “intellectuals” hold all the power in our tripartite system of checks and balances — Neil Petersen (@nfp_jr) October 1, 2020

Even some in Chris’ own base are calling him out.

Are you really this stupid or are you just fearmongering? — IAMis Dangerous to Evil I hope (@IAMISjp) October 1, 2020

LIES! This should be taken down. — Richard Robinson (@richrobby) October 1, 2020

Suck it loser…there’s nothing u can do about it — Fishtifa (@ping983) October 1, 2020

Hahahahahahaha hahahahahahaha hahahahahahaha hahahahahahaha hahahahahahaha hahahahahahaha — ed moore (@cannoneerfour) October 1, 2020

Funny, that was our reaction too.

