In the 2012 VP debate, Biden interrupted Paul Ryan 82 times, made faces the entire time, and dropped a steady stream of insults on Ryan. The media LOVED it.
In 2020, he came out and tried to use the same tactic on Trump. pic.twitter.com/UZ0UaCyX0O
— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 1, 2020
Of course, it was all fun and games when Biden brought us this style of debate in 2012. Here’s how SNL saw it: pic.twitter.com/VCf1cEsAEh
— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 1, 2020
Saturday Night Live even noticed…