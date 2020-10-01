https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-was-the-bully-in-2012-debate-and-msm-loved-it/

Posted by Kane on October 1, 2020 7:41 pm

In the 2012 VP debate, Biden interrupted Paul Ryan 82 times, made faces for 90 minutes, and dropped a steady stream of insults on Ryan. The mainstream media loved it.

Saturday Night Live even noticed…

