Speaking on a podcast with Jemele Hill, Chelsea Clinton went on a rant in which she declared President Trump is a “racist, Islamophobic, antiSemitic, misogynistic, transphobic, human being,” adding, “I knew it was going to be a hall of horrors because he told us so much of what he would do. But the collision of like the cruelty and like the bigotry that is so defined him his whole life, like with just the incompetence, I think has been devastating.” She added that President Trump is “trying to win the next election, and that is kind of the only metric of success he cares about, not, like, actually saving Americans lives.”

Clinton started her diatribe by asserting of Trump voters in 2016, “The people who were very transparent about like, voting because they wanted a tax cut. Okay. But, like, you knew you also were voting for a racist, Islamophobic, anti-Semitic, misogynistic, transphobic, human being who was going to have a lot of power to manifest those, like, hateful bigoted values into the world. So that may be what is your motivation.”

“And that may be the story that you tell yourself, but you can’t then avoid some responsibility for what has happened,” she persisted in her attack on Trump supporters. “Because, okay, I didn’t know that he was so grossly going to mismanage a global pandemic and constantly be undermining the CDC and the FDA. Although I’m not terribly surprised, ’cause he’s trying to win the next election, and that is kind of the only metric of success he cares about, not, like, actually saving Americans lives. But, like, he told us that he would try to ban immigrants. He told us that he would cut taxes and like, gut the already too-small social safety net in our country. He told us repeatedly how he feels about women, so of course it’s not surprising that he’s tried to restrict a woman’s right to choose or women’s ability to access broadly. So, like, this was not the writing on the wall; you didn’t have to be as maybe engaged as I am — you just had to listen to one or two of his speeches or tune into one of the debates. Like, he he told us and showed us like who he is repeatedly in 2015 and 2016.”

A little later in the podcast, Clinton continued her attack:

I think we are going lower and lower and lower. I mean, I had a number of worries, concerns, kind of nightmares harbored in my head on January 20, 2017 as President Obama left the White House and President Trump entered. But I didn’t have, like, a global pandemic, like, an acceleration of climate change, like, the continued desecration of, like civil rights, voting rights, like, not only in the mainstreaming, but like the mainlining of hate against like everyone basically who isn’t like a wealthy white cisgendered male. …

“I knew it was going to be a hall of horrors because he told us so much of what he would do,” Clinton raged. “But the collision of like the cruelty and like the bigotry that is so defined him his whole life, like with just the incompetence, I think has been devastating. Clearly, as like, we see, with hundreds of thousands of Americans dead from COVID-19, and the fires raging in your area, like, I was speaking to someone who’s without power on the Gulf Coast, because of Hurricane Sally there, and just like, the federal government is not where it should be, to put it mildly, to help like the basic like protect and preserve of, of human life. And it’s because they just don’t care.”

