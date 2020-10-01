https://www.dailywire.com/news/chrissy-teigen-loses-baby-after-pregnancy-complications-teigen-baby-named-in-womb-will-always-be-family

Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend lost their baby, Jack, on Wednesday night after pregnancy complications.

In a social media post detailing her grief and the devastating loss, Teigen revealed the she and Legend named the baby while he was in her womb, something the couple usually waits to do once the baby is born. Baby Jack, she wrote in the post, will always be part of their family.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Teigen started the post. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital,” she explained. “But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

Addressing the child, Teigen wrote, “I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

“Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you,” she closed the post. “We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

Accompanying the note, Teigen published photos from inside the hospital, including one of her and Legend holding baby Jack in their hospital bed.

“Driving home from the hospital with no baby,” Teigen posted to Twitter. “How can this be real.”

As noted by The New York Times, Teigen wrote two weeks ago that she had been placed on bed rest because of pregnancy complications. And by Tuesday, the 34-year-old posted, “Just had a really scary morning, huge clot, almost save-worthy. The scramble to hear the heartbeat seemed like hours. I never thought I’d relief sigh so much in my liiiiife.”

Just had a really scary morning 😩 huge clot, almost save-worthy. The scramble to hear the heartbeat seemed like hours. I never thought I’d relief sigh so much in my liiiiife — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 29, 2020

The couple, who’ve openly discussed their struggles with past infertility, announced their pregnancy in August.

“Both Luna and Miles were conceived through in vitro fertilization (IVF), although the new baby was conceived naturally,” according to Parents. “Teigen also shared that she underwent breast reduction surgery in June. She’d gotten a negative pregnancy test result before undergoing the procedure, but she was later shocked to learn she was actually expecting.”

“I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative. It was not negative,” Teigen posted to social media. “… So the morning of John’s album release, he wakes up at 3am to do Good Morning America. I woke up with him and was like man, should take my monthly test to be disappointed… I was not disappointed. But I was scared s—less. Was pretty positive you shouldn’t get your boobs out while pregnant? Pretty sure.”

