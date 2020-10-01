https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/cia-director-gina-haspel-personally-blocking-declassification-remaining-explosive-russiagate-documents/

CIA Director Gina Haspel is blocking the declassification of remaining Russiagate documents according to Sean Davis of The Federalist.

DNI John Ratcliffe earlier this week declassified and released bombshell intel revealing Hillary Clinton hatched the Russia hoax on July 26, 2016 in order to pin the DNC ‘hacking’ on Donald Trump.

The Obama-Biden White House was briefed on it by then-CIA Director John Brennan.

“According to his handwritten notes, former CIA Director Brennan subsequently briefed President Obama and other senior national security officials on the intelligence, including the “alleged approval by Hillary Clinton on July 26, 2016 of a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisors to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal and claiming interference by Russian security services.” Ratcliffe said.

This is why Gina Haspel, who was hand-picked by John Brennan to run the CIA’s operations in London during the 2016 election — Christopher Steele’s hub, is blocking the release of more documents.

Sean Davis said that getting these documents declassified was difficult and Haspel is personally blocking other damning Russiagate records.

“I’m told that it is Gina Haspel personally who is blocking continued declassification of these documents that will show the American people the truth of what actually happened,” Davis said.

“Many of the people blocking these documents are likely implicated by them. You have these career bureaucrats whose careers may be destroyed by the facts within them,” Sean Davis told Tucker Carlson Wednesday night.

“I think at this point, we need the president, Donald Trump, to step in and say, ‘No more obstruction. No more blocking.’ We need transparency and the American people need to hear the truth.”

