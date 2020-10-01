https://hannity.com/media-room/comey-torched-sen-lee-chews-up-then-spits-out-former-fbi-boss-over-russia-probe/
COLLUSION COLLAPSE: New Docs Show ‘Schiff in PANIC MODE’ During Russia Probe Over ‘No Evidence’
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.07.20
Newly released transcripts from the House’s Russia investigation show Rep. Adam Schiff was in “panic mode” as the inquiry found “no evidence” of collusion between the Kremlin and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.
“Transcripts of House Intelligence Committee interviews that have been cleared for release show top law enforcement and intelligence officials affirming they had no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election, senior administration and intelligence community officials told Fox News on Wednesday,” reports Fox News.
“This would align with the results of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation — which found no evidence of illegal or criminal coordination between President Trump, the Trump campaign and Russia in 2016 — but the numerous transcribed interviews could raise further questions about committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s past statements saying that there was ‘direct evidence’ of collusion,” adds Fox.
“Schiff is in panic mode,” a senior administration official told Fox News.
Read the full report here.
Source: Fox News
COLLUSION COLLAPSE: New Documents Show OBAMA Officials, FBI COORDINATED in Anti-Trump Probe
posted by Sara Carter – 3.29.18
In a new bombshell report by Sara Carter, recently obtained documents show high-levels of coordination between senior Obama officials, the CIA, and the FBI while investigating President Trump’s campaign throughout the 2016 race for the White House.
“Documents obtained by congressional investigators suggest possible coordination by Obama White House officials, the CIA and the FBI into the investigation into President Donald Trump’s campaign,” writes Carter. “Those senior Obama officials used unsubstantiated evidence to launch allegations in the media that the Trump campaign was colluding with Russia during the run-up to the 2016 presidential election.”
“The documents also reveal that former Senate majority leader Harry Reid, D-Nevada, sent a letter on Aug. 29, 2016, asking then FBI Director James Comey to investigate the allegations, which were presented to him by then CIA Director John Brennan,” she adds.
“Brennan had briefed Reid privately days earlier on the counterintelligence investigation and documents suggest Reid was also staying in close touch with Comey over the issues. The Gang of Eight is a group of eight lawmakers who have access to the most highly classified information and often meet on Capitol Hill to be briefed on classified material,” writes Carter.
Read the full story here.