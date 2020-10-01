https://hannity.com/media-room/comey-torched-sen-lee-chews-up-then-spits-out-former-fbi-boss-over-russia-probe/

COLLUSION COLLAPSE: New Docs Show ‘Schiff in PANIC MODE’ During Russia Probe Over ‘No Evidence’

posted by Hannity Staff – 5.07.20

Newly released transcripts from the House’s Russia investigation show Rep. Adam Schiff was in “panic mode” as the inquiry found “no evidence” of collusion between the Kremlin and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

“Transcripts of House Intelligence Committee interviews that have been cleared for release show top law enforcement and intelligence officials affirming they had no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election, senior administration and intelligence community officials told Fox News on Wednesday,” reports Fox News.

“This would align with the results of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation — which found no evidence of illegal or criminal coordination between President Trump, the Trump campaign and Russia in 2016 — but the numerous transcribed interviews could raise further questions about committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s past statements saying that there was ‘direct evidence’ of collusion,” adds Fox.

“Schiff is in panic mode,” a senior administration official told Fox News.

Read the full report here.

Source: Fox News