Media Matters Editor-at-Large Parker Molloy shared a post from former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo which read: “Me-first capitalists who think you can separate society from business are going to be the first people lined up against the wall and shot in the revolution. I’ll happily provide video commentary.”

Following a backlash on social media, Molloy – who was born biologically male but “transitioned” in 2012 – has claimed she was not endorsing the call to revolutionary violence, despite originally adding the comment: “Thinking about a world where @ dickc was still CEO of Twitter and not @ jack“.

Molloy, 34, is a radical left activist who previously attracted national attention for calling another activist a “Stupid c*nt” and telling her to “Cut yourself…Drink bleach…Die in a fire…”

At the time, her publication, The Advocate, suspended Molloy without pay for a month. Molloy later resigned with a public tantrum.

Molloy has attempted a reverse ferret over the retweet, since claiming: “fell asleep after sending a tweet, woke up and saw that some people think I was endorsing violence? No. No, I was not. Hope that clarifies things.”

Media Matters has become increasingly unhinged on the run-up to the election, assigning Grindr-obsessed, dog show reporters to run interference for the Transition Integrity Project – the group attempting to hand Joe Biden an election victory no matter what happens on November 3rd.

