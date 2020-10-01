https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/michigan-robocall-votersuppression/2020/10/01/id/989959

Two conspiracy theorists known for making up sexual assault claims about former special counsel Robert Mueller, former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, and Dr. Anthony Fauci face criminal charges for launching a robocall scheme to suppress voter turnout in Michigan.

Charges against Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman include one count of election law – intimidating voters, a five-year felony; one count of conspiracy to commit an election law violation, a five-year felony; one count of using a computer to commit the crime of election law – intimidating voters, a seven-year felony; and using a computer to commit the crime of conspiracy, a seven-year felony.

According to the announcement, calls flooded the homes of 12,000 residents in the 313 area code, which includes a large Black area in Detroit.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office contacted state attorneys general in New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Illinois, which all had robocalls to Black residents.

”This effort specifically targeted minority voters in an attempt to deter them from voting in the November election. We’re all well aware of the frustrations caused by the millions of nuisance robocalls flooding our cell phones and landlines each day, but this particular message poses grave consequences for our democracy and the principles upon which it was built. Michigan voters are entitled to a full, free and fair election in November and my office will not hesitate to pursue those who jeopardize that,” Nessel said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

