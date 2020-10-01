https://www.dailywire.com/news/county-near-baltimore-warns-someone-or-a-group-is-unlawfully-going-around-trying-to-collect-ballots

A county near Baltimore is warning voters that someone or possibly even a group is reportedly going around and illegally trying to collect Presidential General Election Ballots.

“Please be advised, it has come to the attention of Anne Arundel County Board of Elections that someone/ group is unlawfully going door to door and trying to collect completely filled out Presidential General Election Ballots,” Anne Arundel County Board of Elections said in a statement. “The Anne Arundel County Board of Elections would never send anyone, be they an Election Judge (volunteers), Election Officials (employees), or Voter Registration Volunteers to go into any neighborhoods to collect or help turn in ballots.”

“Should anyone come to you and tell you they would be glad to take your ballot to the nearest Official Drop Box please know they are not working for any local board of election offices. DO NOT GIVE A STRANGER YOUR BALLOT TO TURN IN FOR YOU,” the statement continued. “Contact the Anne Arundel County Board of Election right away. Our direct contact number is 410-222-6600. Should you need assistance to drop your ballot off at one of the Official Drop Boxes, ask a trusted family member to take you to one of the 32 locations in Anne Arundel County.”

Notice To: Anne Arundel County Registered Voters. pic.twitter.com/ED9H4LTsRm — Anne Arundel BOE (@annearundelboe) October 1, 2020

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

