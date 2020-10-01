https://www.dailywire.com/news/creepy-covid-19-halloween-masks-now-for-sale-on-amazon

Just in time for Halloween, COVID-19 masks are hitting the market.

Jump on Amazon and look up “Corona Halloween Masks.” There, you’ll see “Changsha Horror Corona Halloween Mask, Demon Latex Mask Red Decor Full Head Mask Headgear for Halloween Cosplay Costume Party Decoration,” and “ZQQ Virus Halloween Mask, Germ Hood Full Face Latex Protective Mask,” among others.

The masks feature bulging eyes and big red spikes, just like those found on the coronavirus COVID-19 under a microscope.

According to one listing, “the firm attached to selling the frightful product is YTFU EU, which is listed as being based in Guangdong, China -– the country where the virus is thought to have originated,” The Sun reported.

One latex “horror mask” selling for $31.99 says in the listing that “wearing this scary mask will a stunning and lasting impression a life time at any events you attend. Best gift for yourself your friends.”

The Sun talked to Rachel Power, chief executive of the Patients Association, who said: “These masks show a terrible lapse of judgement by the manufacturers and sellers, and I hope they will be removed from sale quickly. I’ve no doubt the great majority of people will find them hugely distasteful, and I can’t imagine that many people would wish to wear one.”

An Amazon spokesperson said: “All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action including potential removal of their account. We are removing this product.”

Halloween is sure to be much different this year than in years past. With COVID-19, many communities are urging parents not to take their children trick-or-treating.

Los Angeles last month banned trick-or-treating for all children. “Door-to-door trick-or-treating is not allowed because it can be very difficult to maintain proper social distancing on porches and at front doors especially in neighborhoods that are popular with trick or treaters,” the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in its recently released guidelines. “‘Trunk-or-treating’ events where children go from car to car instead of door to door to receive treats are also not allowed.”

“Gatherings or Parties with non-household members are not permitted even if they are conducted outdoors,” the guidelines said. “Carnivals, festivals, live entertainment, and haunted house attractions are not allowed.”

The guidelines do not say what the penalty will be for those who violate the guidelines.

Here’s what’s allowed:

Online parties/contests (e.g. costume or pumpkin carving)

Car parades that comply with public health guidance for vehicle based parades including:

a) Drive by events or contests where individuals dress up or decorate their vehicles and drive by

“judges” that are appropriately physically distanced.

“judges” that are appropriately physically distanced. b) Drive through events where individuals remain in their vehichles and drive through an area

with Halloween displays.

with Halloween displays. c) Drive in events where individuals can receive a treat bag (limited to commercially packaged

non-perishable treats) or take away item from an organizer while the participants remain in

their vehicle.

non-perishable treats) or take away item from an organizer while the participants remain in their vehicle. Halloween movie nights at drive in theaters (must comply with the public health drive in movie

theater guidance).

theater guidance). Halloween themed meals at outdoor restaurants (must comply with the restaurant protocol).

Halloween themed art installations at an outdoor museum (must comply with the public health

museum guidance.)

museum guidance.) Dressing up homes and yards with Halloween themed decorations.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

