https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/cringe-chicago-mayor-lori-lightfoot-shows-presser-rona-destroyer-video/
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot showed up to a press conference on Thursday in a “Rona Destroyer” costume.
Lori Lightfoot held a presser on Thursday to talk about…Coronavirus!
Advertisement – story continues below
Meanwhile, Lightfoot does nothing to stop the daily violence and black on black murder in South Side Chicago.
This is a total embarrassment.
TRENDING: Leftist Former CEO of Twitter Dick Costolo Wants to Watch His Political Opponents Get Lined Up Against a Wall and Shot in the “Revolution”
WATCH:
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot entered her press briefing today dressed as the “Rona Destroyer.”
Literally the cringiest thing I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/XcdzC8CWt2
— Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 1, 2020
Advertisement – story continues below
Cringe.
WATCH:
CRINGE pic.twitter.com/RLmcXXAupC
— Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 1, 2020