Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot showed up to a press conference on Thursday in a “Rona Destroyer” costume.

Lori Lightfoot held a presser on Thursday to talk about…Coronavirus!

Meanwhile, Lightfoot does nothing to stop the daily violence and black on black murder in South Side Chicago.

This is a total embarrassment.

WATCH:

Cringe.

WATCH:

