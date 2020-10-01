https://babylonbee.com/news/despicable-trump-refuses-to-denounce-team-rocket/

U.S.—Trump got himself in some hot water during the debate earlier this week, refusing to denounce the evil actions of Team Rocket despite repeated pestering by Chris Wallace.

“Mr. President, will you or will you not condemn Jessie and James’ blatant attempts to steal Ash’s Pikachu?” Chris Wallace insisted.

“Who?” Trump asked. “I’m sorry, I was thinking of a new nickname for Sleepy Joe. What was the question?”

“Right here. Right now. You have the opportunity to denounce Team Rocket, so there will be no question on where you stand,” Chris Wallace pressed.

“Sure. Yes, absolutely. Wait… that’s the little weasel who steals Dora’s stuff?” asked a flustered Trump.

“No, Mr. President. That’s Swiper.”

“Oh. Well, rockets are good, I like rockets. I started Space Force.”

“No, Team Rocket. The dastardly villains, you know, who attempt to denounce the evils of truth and love and extend their reach to the stars above.”

“Well, all I can say to them, is stand back and stand by. Let Officer Jenny handle things.”

Analysts immediately slammed Trump for his comments, pointing out that he has never once denounced the dastardly duo and even suggested there were “very good people on both sides” of the Team Rocket vs. Ash Ketchum rivalry, though he says this was taken out of context.

Throughout the debate, Trump also refused to denounce many other things:

Nickelback

The Last Jedi

The laughing dog in Duck Hunt

Wesley Crusher

Unitarians

Attempts to remake The Princess Bride

Superman for Nintendo 64

Impossible-to-open clamshell packaging

People who put ketchup on steak

It’s clear he’s unworthy of the presidency.

Get Free Access To Our Brand New Site: Not the Bee After creating The Babylon Bee in six literal days, Adam Ford rested. But he rests no longer. Introducing Not the Bee — a brand new humor-based news site run by Adam himself. It’s loaded with funny content and all the best features of a social network. And the best part? Everyone with a subscription to The Bee gets full access at no extra cost.

Previous Article Non-Southerner Who Says ‘Y’all’ Accused Of Cultural Appropriation Next Article ‘No Chris Wallace To Save You Now!’ Trump Ambushes Biden In Alleyway To Debate Him

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

