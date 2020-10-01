https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/debate-moderator-steve-scully-used-to-work-for-biden/

Posted by Kane on October 1, 2020 6:24 pm

Source — While attending college, Scully served in the office of Delaware Senator Joseph Biden, and later as a staff assistant to Senator Edward M. Kennedy.

Scully tweeted ‘no not Trump, not ever’…

