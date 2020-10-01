https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/debate-moderator-steve-scully-used-to-work-for-biden/
Source — While attending college, Scully served in the office of Delaware Senator Joseph Biden, and later as a staff assistant to Senator Edward M. Kennedy.
Gotta love the @VP at the Biden Beach Bash ’16 pic.twitter.com/Z9gdC6Cmi1
— Steve Scully (@SteveScully) June 4, 2016
Scully tweeted ‘no not Trump, not ever’…
No, Not Trump, Not Ever https://t.co/PFvHTeQSZu
— Steve Scully (@SteveScully) March 18, 2016