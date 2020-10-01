https://nationalfile.com/exclusive-north-carolina-democrat-senate-candidates-sext-messages-with-veterans-wife/

North Carolina Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham is swapping sexts and arranging to meet with the wife of an Army veteran, NATIONAL FILE has exclusively learned. Arlene Guzman Todd is the female paramour of candidate Cunningham, according to a friend of Guzman Todd’s in North Carolina who spoke with our source. NATIONAL FILE has obtained sexual text messages exchanged between Cunningham and Guzman Todd.

Cal Cunningham, who is a married father of two, has focused his U.S. Senate campaign against Republican Thom Tillis on Cunningham’s service as a veteran in Iraq and Afghanistan. But Cunningham is evidently engaged in extramarital activity with the wife of a fellow veteran. Cunningham refers to Guzman Todd in the text messages below as “historically sexy,” imagines kissing her, says he has been dreaming “of our time together,” and the two plan for Cunningham to make up an excuse for his family and ditch a staffer so the two can meet and, in Guzman Todd’s words, “kiss a lot.” Guzman Todd says she wants “a night with you” and Cunningham agrees that he wants that too. Guzman Todd says that “the only thing I want on my to do list is you” and Cunningham says that “Sounds so hot and so fun!”

Cunningham’s paramour Arlene Guzman Todd has been recently listed as media director of a marijuana public relations company and has been a California State University lecturer. Arlene Guzman Todd’s husband Jeremy Todd has been an active duty servicemember. Jeremy Todd was an Army Sergeant First Class who served 15 years in the U.S. Army with five combat deployments including in Iraq and Afghanistan, then studied at the University of Southern California in a determined bid to support his young family.

“My wife carried me through. She is really the superhero in all this. The wives are the unsung heroes of the military, the spouses that deal with everything. Without good wives and family, I don’t think soldiers would be successful in their missions and everything they do,” Jeremy Todd said of his military wife Arlene Guzman Todd. Guzman Todd has not returned requests for comment.

HERE ARE SOME RECENT TEXTS BETWEEN CAL CUNNINGHAM AND ARLENE GUZMAN TODD

