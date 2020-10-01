https://www.theepochtimes.com/democrats-ask-for-delay-in-scotus-confirmation_3523497.html

California Senator Dianne Feinstein and a group of Democrats are formally calling for a delay in the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. They say it should wait until the presidential inauguration is over.

Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, wrote to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, objecting to the Oct. 12 date for Barrett’s hearing. The letter was signed by all 10 Judiciary Committee Democrats, including Kamala Harris.

