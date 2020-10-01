https://creativedestructionmedia.com/news/politics/2020/10/01/democrats-formally-try-to-delay-barrett-confirmation/

Senate Judiciary Committee’s top Democrat, Senator Feinstein, formally wrote a letter to Chairman Lindsey Graham requesting to delay the October 12th confirmation process.

Feinstein wrote, “The timeline for consideration of Judge Barrett’s nomination is incompatible with the Senate’s constitutional role. We again urge you to delay consideration of this nomination until after the presidential inauguration. The Senate and the American public deserve a deliberative, thorough process, and this falls far short.”

She continued, “This timeline is a sharp departure from past practice. Even more, it undercuts the Senate’s ability to fulfill its advice and consent role and deprives the American people of a meaningful opportunity to gauge the nominee and her record for themselves.”

But for Graham, he believes there is ample time to confirm her to the court, especially because Barrett already received a bipartisan vote to serve on the 7th Circuit Court. Graham said, “The question for the country is, is [Judge Barrett] ready to be promoted? I think the answer is yes. I think she’s done everything anybody could hope a nominee for the Supreme Court would do in their life. I think [Judge Barrett] is one of the most qualified people to ever be nominated to the Supreme Court.

Barrett has unanimous support from the Senate Republicans, who have touted her judicial record. Furthermore, she has already turned in her 65-page questionnaire on her professional and legal career, as well as hundreds of pages of her legal writings and opinions.

Democrats have argued that while it is an election year, the confirmation process should wait until after the election. Biden spoke about it at the debate, saying that the people should decide. But Trump pointed out in the debate that the people did decide, because he is still president.

