Fox News’ Chris Wallace, as moderator in the first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, “laid a trap” that failed to snag the president, political strategist Dick Morris said Thursday.

In an interview on Newsmax TV’s “Greg Kelly Reports,” the former adviser to President Bill Clinton said Wallace is now “mad about it.”

“He laid a trap and Trump did not step in it,” Morris asserted.

“Trump decisively won that contest … Everybody knows that Trump is strong and aggressive and Biden is weak, and that’s right in line with [Biden being] reduced to muttering under his breath.”

“If [Biden] dealt with Xi [Jinping] of China the same way he dealt with Trump two nights ago we would be in big trouble as a country,” Morris added.

According to Morris, Democrats are now “trying to spin” the contentious debate.

“The Democrats are trying to spin this as white supremacy and Trump as being rude and interrupting,” he said.

“People know that it was Donald Trump that signed the executive order designating the Ku Klux Klan and antifa as racist and a terrorist organization,” Morris said. “How much clearer can you get than that…”

“The debate [showed] … Trump is the alpha male in that fight and it’s not Biden,” he said.

