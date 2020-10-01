https://pjmedia.com/culture/tyler-o-neil/2020/10/02/did-planned-parenthood-just-admit-chrissy-teigen-and-john-legends-fetus-was-a-baby-n994743

Planned Parenthood, the number one killer of American babies in the womb, insists, over and over again, that babies in the womb are somehow less than human — fetuses whose lives do not deserve legal protection. Yet on Thursday, the abortion giant contradicted this message by tweeting condolences to model Chrissy Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend. Teigen and Legend just lost a baby boy whom they named Jack, reportedly “roughly halfway” through pregnancy, at about 20-24 weeks.

“We’re so sorry to hear that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend lost their son, and we admire them for sharing their story,” Planned Parenthood tweeted.

We’re so sorry to hear that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend lost their son, and we admire them for sharing their story. ❤️ — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) October 1, 2020

Planned Parenthood kills babies in the womb after 24 weeks of gestation. The abortion giant fights against any effort to restrict abortion to early periods of pregnancy based on a baby’s development in the womb, such as a heartbeat.

This tweet also represents a betrayal of another key Planned Parenthood objective: transgender activism. The abortion giant has pushed the normalization of transgender identity, even so far as telling children in preschool that “genitals don’t make you a boy or a girl.” Planned Parenthood clinics also distribute experimental transgender drugs, so-called “puberty blockers” and cross-sex hormones.

Yet Planned Parenthood not only acknowledged the humanity of Teigen’s son, but his biological sex, as well. How dare the abortion giant “assume his gender!”

In all seriousness, Planned Parenthood was right to comfort Teigen and Legend at the loss of their son. As the father of a young beautiful baby girl, I cannot imagine their pain. Teigen and Legend lost their baby boy before he could see the world, take his first breath, and feel the comfort of their arms. That must be absolutely heart-wrenching. I offer sincere condolences to Teigen, Legend, and their two children, Luna and Miles.

If Planned Parenthood’s move to comfort Teigen and Legend was right from a human standpoint, it was wrong from the standpoint of the abortion giant’s stated beliefs. If Planned Parenthood considers unborn babies less than human and unworthy of protection, why lament the loss of an unborn baby? If Planned Parenthood considers biological sex malleable and dependent on someone’s internal perception of gender, why acknowledge that Jack was a “son”?

It seems Planned Parenthood’s ideology revolves around choice. Since Teigen and Legend wanted their baby boy, and since they didn’t try to deny the boy’s biological sex, Planned Parenthood was willing to call him their “son.”

But a human being’s right to life should not be dependent on the whims of his or her parents, and a human being’s biological sex should not be dependent on his or her self-conception of gender.

Planned Parenthood shows astonishing hypocrisy here. If Teigen had wanted to kill her unborn baby, the abortion giant would gladly have obliged. If Jack had been born and if he had expressed self-doubt about his gender in his teen years, Planned Parenthood would have gladly prescribed him dangerous experimental drugs on the presumption that he is a girl — even in opposition to his parents’ wishes, according to some reports.

Make no mistake, the abortion giant’s response to Teigen and Legend was exactly right. That just goes to show how wrong the organization’s radical activism and child-killing really are.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.

