Scott Adams, the creator of the “Dilbert” comic strip, blasted President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump signs bill averting shutdown after brief funding lapse Privacy, civil rights groups demand transparency from Amazon on election data breaches Facebook takes down Trump campaign ads tying refugees to coronavirus MORE’s white supremacist answer during the presidential debate, saying, “He screwed me.”

Adams, who has defended Trump for his comments about the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., said during his recent podcast the president lost his vote due to his answer on debate moderator Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceMichelle Obama sympathizes with viewers ‘turned off’ by Trump’s debate behavior It’s time to kill the presidential debates — they no longer serve their purpose Presidential debate raises the specter of election violence MORE’s white supremacy question.

“He botched it,” Adams said. “It was a layup. It was free money sitting on the f—ing table and he left it there, and he left me on that table, too. He left me just exposed.

“He lost my vote,” he added “Can he get it back? Yeah, all he’d have to do is fix that.”

.@ScottAdamsSays feels personally abused by Trump bombing on the white supremacy question during the debate. Adams says Trump lost his vote. pic.twitter.com/VQxQstqKso — JD-800 (@thejd800) October 1, 2020

During Tuesday’s debate, Wallace asked Trump if he was willing to condemn “white supremacists and militia groups.”

“Sure I’m willing to do that, but I would say almost everything I see is from the left wing, not from the right wing,” the president responded.

“I’m willing to do anything. I want to see peace,” Trump continued, requesting Wallace to “give me a name” of a specific white supremacist group.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenPrivacy, civil rights groups demand transparency from Amazon on election data breaches Facebook takes down Trump campaign ads tying refugees to coronavirus Trump crowd chants ‘lock her up’ about Omar as president warns of refugees in Minnesota MORE chimed in suggesting Trump condemn the Proud Boys, prompting the president to say “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by.”

His comments sparked backlash from Democrats and Republicans, who criticized the president for declining to condemn white supremacy. Members of the Proud Boys, a far-right group, also took his comments as a call to arms, but Trump said on Wednesday that the group should “stand down.”

On his podcast, Adams said he took Trump’s answer to the white supremacy question “personally.”

He said that he would have approved if Trump responded to criticism of his “some very fine people on both sides” Charlottesville comments by directing viewers to the transcript, in which he said Trump condemned white supremacist groups,

“If he had said that, I would have said I’m really happy that I spent so much of my time and my personal credibility a great deal of money” on the president, he said.

“I thought it’s so obvious what you should say in this situation and then he just didn’t,” he added. “And I thought to myself I really feel abused, honestly. I was actually – I took it personally.”

Adams appeared to defend Trump in a Thursday night tweet, saying “High information voters” know Trump has “denounced racists.”

Low information voters think Trump has never denounced racists. High information voters have seen compilation clips of him doing it forcefully and repeatedly. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) October 1, 2020

The creator of “Dilbert” has defended the president for his Charlottesville comments in the past.

Trump’s initial remarks on the 2017 Unite the Right rally and the associated protests and counterprotests was that there was “blame on many sides.” But after being blasted for not directly calling out white supremacists, he read a prepared statement condemning white nationalists, neo-Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan two days later.

Adams also compared Trump to Jesus and the Founding Fathers during his first campaign.

