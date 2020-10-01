https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/01/doh-tom-wolf-and-rep-wendy-ullman-caught-on-hot-mic-saying-the-quiet-part-about-wearing-masks-out-loud-watch/

Yup, masks are political theatre. We know, guys.

**Hot Mic** PA Gov @TomWolfPA & PA State Representative @RepUllman caught calling facemasks “political theater” pic.twitter.com/N4F2ncDHIx — Young Republican National Federation (@yrnf) September 29, 2020

Our favorite part of this video is when Wendy realizes the mic is hot.

Heh.

OOPSIE DAISY.

We all know the masks are a control device — Danny (@DannyHunt02) September 29, 2020

Even Wendy knows it.

Of course we knew this already but thanks for clarifying your true motives — Kim Turkington (@LivingHope4Life) October 1, 2020

And on video.

Such givers.

Political Theater how nice! — SuziQ (@dameluka) September 29, 2020

How very 2020.

It’s on camera alright !!! Hypocrites — SuziQ (@dameluka) September 29, 2020

Yup. Killed the best economy in history for theater. — James Bradley (@IJN) September 29, 2020

Well, for theatre and to get rid of the ‘bad orange man.’

Seems that way.

wow 😡 — Jim (@Jim22quiet) September 29, 2020

It’s ALWAYS been a big political game! — undecided voters dont exist (@MovesNotMovies) September 29, 2020

If you’re going to brag about your political theatre maybe check and make sure that the mic is turned off.

Nobs.

***

Related:

‘JEEBUS’! Chris Cuomo comes UNDONE after Ted Cruz straight-up BLASTS his bro for deadly COVID nursing home policy (watch)

No big thing, just the former CEO of Twitter openly tweeting about lining up and shooting capitalists during ‘the revolution’

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

