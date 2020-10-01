https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/01/doh-tom-wolf-and-rep-wendy-ullman-caught-on-hot-mic-saying-the-quiet-part-about-wearing-masks-out-loud-watch/
Yup, masks are political theatre. We know, guys.
**Hot Mic** PA Gov @TomWolfPA & PA State Representative @RepUllman caught calling facemasks “political theater” pic.twitter.com/N4F2ncDHIx
— Young Republican National Federation (@yrnf) September 29, 2020
Our favorite part of this video is when Wendy realizes the mic is hot.
Heh.
OOPSIE DAISY.
We all know the masks are a control device
— Danny (@DannyHunt02) September 29, 2020
Even Wendy knows it.
Of course we knew this already but thanks for clarifying your true motives
— Kim Turkington (@LivingHope4Life) October 1, 2020
And on video.
Such givers.
Political Theater how nice!
— SuziQ (@dameluka) September 29, 2020
How very 2020.
It’s on camera alright !!! Hypocrites
— SuziQ (@dameluka) September 29, 2020
Yup. Killed the best economy in history for theater.
— James Bradley (@IJN) September 29, 2020
Well, for theatre and to get rid of the ‘bad orange man.’
Seems that way.
wow 😡
— Jim (@Jim22quiet) September 29, 2020
It’s ALWAYS been a big political game!
— undecided voters dont exist (@MovesNotMovies) September 29, 2020
If you’re going to brag about your political theatre maybe check and make sure that the mic is turned off.
Nobs.
***
Related:
‘JEEBUS’! Chris Cuomo comes UNDONE after Ted Cruz straight-up BLASTS his bro for deadly COVID nursing home policy (watch)
No big thing, just the former CEO of Twitter openly tweeting about lining up and shooting capitalists during ‘the revolution’