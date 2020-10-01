https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/chinese-drug-trafficker/

A Chinese national has been sentenced to five years in prison and ceding over $4 million for “laundering drug proceeds generated by large-scale cocaine trafficking in the United States.”



The case speaks to China’s malign influence in the U.S. – a pr sense that encompasses universities, think tanks, the economy, and even the border.

According to the Department of Justice:

“Xueyong Wu, 40, cultivated relationships with Latin American drug trafficking organizations to transport and launder their United States-based drug proceeds. Much of this money was repatriated to Mexico through a complex series of international financial transactions. Wu received a percentage of the money involved in these transactions as compensation for organizing these laundering activities. Much of this money was generated through movement of cocaine or payment for cocaine that took place within the Eastern District of Virginia.“

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

