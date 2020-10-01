https://summit.news/2020/10/01/ny-times-admits-whos-decision-not-to-close-borders-at-start-of-pandemic-was-based-on-politics-not-science/
About The Author
Related Posts
Democrat Atlanta Agitator — Who Looks White –Spent $200,000 In “Black Lives Matter” Donations On Personal Expenses, FBI Says
September 27, 2020
Sara Carter: How Were Thousands Allowed To March In DC During A Pandemic? The Outrage Was Worse For The RNC
August 31, 2020
Biden Campaign Cuts Live Stream, Before Joe Caught In A Lie By Fox News Reporter Peter Doocy
September 3, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy