Ok, are you as tired of this ridiculous “white supremacy” media narrative as I am when it comes to President Donald Trump?

Trump has never had any connection to white supremacy. Yet media has repeatedly asked him to denounce white supremacists. Trump has denounced them for years and whenever asked, as he did yet again during the first debate, three times saying “sure” to whether or not he denounced them. But not immediately responding on the Proud Boys when he didn’t know who the group was, was deliberately misinterpreted as his unwillingness to do what he already has done over and over and over again.

Here’s a little compilation of some of the times that Trump has denounced white supremacists, the KKK or white nationalists.

The Media really doesn’t want you to see this video. President Trump has repeatedly denounced the KKK, David Duke, Neo-Nazis, and White Supremacists. If they wanted people to know the truth they wouldn’t be asking the same question for 4 years straight.

pic.twitter.com/BIZW6GXK8H — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 1, 2020

As my colleague Sister Toldjah reported earlier, Chris Wallace even asked the question in 2016 and Trump denounced it then too.

The left likes to label everyone to their right as racist whether they are or not as they have done with virtually every Republican or Republican president.

We should not play this game of defense when the media, including Fox, starts this nonsense. It’s an illegitimate question to begin with.

Any time they start this nonsense, the question should be “Check the 457 times I previously said this, I’m done. Now when will you be calling Joe Biden out on his support for rioters? When will he denounce the violence connected to BLM/Antifa specifically by name?” Then move onto all the positive things that Trump has done. This is what they want to avoid getting out there, they want the GOP constantly on the defense.

Trump has nothing to do with white supremacists. On the other hand, Biden endorsed the BLM at his convention, even having a musical number in support of them, while casting the riots as “peaceful protest.” He didn’t denounce the violence until he saw that the failure of Democrats to call it out and to not do anything to stop it in Democratic cities was hurting him in the polls. But even then he just talked about ambiguous violence, he hasn’t denounced the violence of BLM/Antifa by name. Where is his condemnation of their connection to 91% of the riots?

Where is the media asking Joe and Kamala to denounce BLM/Antifa by name? Kamala Harris and 13 Biden staffers contributed to a bail fund to help get people arrested during the riots out of jail. That resulted in more people allegedly being hurt. But it also indicates support for the radical actions. Why have they not been asked to rebuke that? Why has no one in media asked Biden and Harris why they/their people donated to get rioters out?

Not only was Joe not asked to rebuke them during the debate, Chris Wallace let Biden get away with effectively denying the existence of Antifa, calling it just an “idea.” Thousands of people rioting in the street with shields, explosive fireworks, tactical trainings, organized through Twitter accounts are more than just an idea, Joe. The hundreds of people they’ve attacked and injured weren’t attacked only by an idea. The billions in damage wasn’t done just by an “idea.”

Director/Producer Robby Starbuck put this great compilation together with a musical assist from his wife to show Joe, no, Antifa is not just an idea.

“Antifa’s an idea, not an organization”

– @JoeBiden In the words of @realDonaldTrump, “oh you’ve got to be kidding” Joe. I made this video for you just in case you needed more proof that Antifa is in fact organized and not just “an idea”. #JustSayNoToAntifaJoe #Trump2020 pic.twitter.com/s00TK92lnj — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 30, 2020

So where’s the media asking Biden if you don’t understand this basic reality or accept what’s going on, how can you ever deal with Antifa?

