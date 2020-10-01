https://www.mrctv.org/videos/epic-ted-cruz-demolishes-cnns-fredo-cuomo-marathon-duel-ages

Check out the link to the full post here from NewsBusters!

Wednesday night on CNN, Prime Time host Chris “Fredo” Cuomo faced perhaps his strongest interviewee in eons in the form of Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), who spent 20 minutes completely disemboweling the condescending, far-left, and pompous hack on everything from the economy to coronavirus to CNN’s Trump Derangement Syndrome to the election to vile extremists..

But most damaging of all, Cruz repeatedly left Cuomo journalistically compromised by calling out the deadly New York nursing home policy implemented by his brother and Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

