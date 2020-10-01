https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/eu-launches-legal-proceedings-uk-intermarket-bill/

(ZEROHEDGE) – Political theater has long been a defining feature of the negotiations between the UK and EU, whether over the initial withdrawal treaty that created a year-long transition period allowing the two sides time to negotiate a comprehensive UK-EU trade agreement. Given that political considerations will always be paramount for both London and Brussels, the two sides must pull off a difficult balancing act if an agreement is to be reached: They must both appear to be taking a hard line, and each side must be able to sell the narrative that they extracted concessions from the other.

This is why the talks under former PM Theresa May were often so infuriating, with neither side giving an inch until the British people in effect approved Brexit for a second time when they sent the Tories back to the Commons with a reinvigorated majority, under the leadership of PM Boris Johnson.

Well, the political brinksmanship between the two belligerents entered a new phase on Thursday when European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen initiated legal action against the UK over the Intermarket Bill, just as Brussels promised.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

