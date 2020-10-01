https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/ex-trump-campaign-manager-brad-parscale-steps-away-campaign-following-weekend-hospitalization/

Former Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale is stepping away from his business and the Trump campaign to focus on his family.

Parscale released a statement following his arrest and hospitalization over the weekend.

Parscale’s wife later said it was not true that he abused her.

MSN reported:

Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale has tendered his resignation from President Trump’s reelection bid, and it has been accepted, a campaign source and a former campaign aide confirmed to CBS News. Parscale was demoted from the role of campaign manager over the summer but was still employed as a senior adviser. Politico first reported his departure. A Trump 2020 spokesperson did not dispute the report, which quoted a statement by Parscale saying that he planned to focus on his family and “get help dealing with the overwhelming stress.” This follows Parscale’s removal from his home by Fort Lauderdale police over the weekend after he had barricaded himself in his home with firearms and threatened to harm himself. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center on Sunday night.

