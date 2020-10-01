https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/exclusive-acting-us-attorney-sdny-audrey-strauss-signed-off-build-wall-case-resigned/

The Assistant US Attorney who signed off on the corrupt case against the ‘We Build the Wall’ organizers has resigned. In a letter to the courts, Acting US Attorney for the SDNY Audrey Strauss has announced Andrew Krause’s resignation from the DOJ.



Mr. Krause was behind the ‘We build the Wall’ case a month ago that led to the arrests of former Trump Campaign Manager Steve Bannon and war hero and triple amputee Brian Kolfage and two others.

TRENDING: Leftist Former CEO of Twitter Dick Costolo Wants to Watch His Political Opponents Get Lined Up Against a Wall and Shot in the “Revolution”

As we reported previously, there are many indications the recent indictment of Steve Bannon, Brian Kolfage and others by the SDNY smells of prosecutorial abuse.



On August 20, 2020, war hero and triple amputee Brian Kolfage was arrested for bogus charges related to his, Bannon’s and two other gentlemen’s efforts in building a wall on the Southern Border. The 15 New York USPIS agents who arrested Kolfage dragged him into their arrest vehicle with his one good arm!

The New York Post reported on Kolfage’s arrest:

Kolfage claimed the feds sought to humiliate him during his Aug. 20 arrest. He said that morning a squad of United States Postal Inspection Service agents ordered him out of bed and would not allow him to take his prosthetic limbs for the 90-minute drive to a Pensacola courthouse. “How does a person with no legs get into a vehicle that’s not equipped for a wheelchair?” the former Air Force senior airman said. “I had to get on my butt and crawl up into it like a monkey with one arm and in the rain. My kids were watching. It was humiliating.”

Kolfage told us:

If anything my life was more “lavish” before the wall… didn’t take a single real vacation the entire time. Didn’t do anything major for my family. I worked my ass off for free the first year.

The SDNY is in a real embarrassing situation. They abused a triple amputee Iraq War hero and made him drag himself shamelessly into their arrest vehicle in the rain. They didn’t provide any accommodations for his disabilities received in the war. They did this in front of his family. They charged him with bogus crimes and now are likely facing a lawsuit for the abuse they caused this disabled hero.

The SDNY should be shut down and rebuilt from scratch. Hopefully this is the first step.



(Update: We previously reported it was Audrey Strauss who resigned but have updated reporting that it was Andrew Krause who resigned.)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

