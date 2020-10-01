https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/facebook-removes-216-trump-ads-joe-biden-covid-refugees/

Facebook removed 216 Trump ads about Joe Biden, Covid-19 and refugees.

This is election interference.

Trump’s ads claimed “despite the health risks [of] COVID-19 Joe Biden will increase refugees” from Somalia, Syria and Yemen.

President Trump made this exact same argument during his debate with Biden earlier this week, but Facebook shut Trump down.

Facebook and Twitter are now more powerful than the President of the United States and dictate what he can and cannot say by removing his ads, shadowbanning him and flagging his tweets.

CBS reported:

“We rejected these ads because we don’t allow claims that people’s physical safety, health, or survival is threatened by people on the basis of their national origin or immigration status,” a Facebook spokesperson told CBS News via email. The Facebook ad library for the Donald J. Trump Facebook page shows Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. paid $10,000 to $15,000 for the 15-second video messages that started to run on September 30. The ad library, which lists ads purchased by the Trump campaign, shows 216 ads used the “creative and text” before they were taken down by Facebook that same day “because it goes against Facebook Advertising Policies.” The ads received 300,000 to 350,000 impressions before they were removed, according to the ad library.

Facebook also announced they ‘won’t let Trump falsely declare victory on Election Day.’

Meanwhile the DOJ sits back and does nothing about Facebook’s electioneering.

