https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/facebook-removes-trump-ads-joe-biden-covid-19-refugees/

(CBS NEWS) – Facebook has removed 216 Trump ads that claimed “despite the health risks [of] COVID-19 Joe Biden will increase refugees” from Somalia, Syria and Yemen.

“We rejected these ads because we don’t allow claims that people’s physical safety, health, or survival is threatened by people on the basis of their national origin or immigration status,” a Facebook spokesperson told CBS News via email.

The Facebook ad library for the Donald J. Trump Facebook page shows Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. paid $10,000 to $15,000 for the 15-second video messages that started to run on September 30. The ad library, which lists ads purchased by the Trump campaign, shows 216 ads used the “creative and text” before they were taken down by Facebook that same day “because it goes against Facebook Advertising Policies.”

