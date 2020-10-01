https://www.dailywire.com/news/fantastic-beasts-actor-eddie-redmayne-denounces-j-k-rowling-attacks-absolutely-disgusting

Though “Fantastic Beasts” actor Eddie Redmayne strongly supports transgender ideology, he has condemned the attacks on author J.K. Rowling for daring to disagree with the prevailing trend.

Speaking with the Daily Mail, Redmayne condemned attacks on trans people and J.K. Rowling in the same breath, saying both were despicable.

“Their human rights challenged around the world and facing discrimination on a daily basis,” Redmayne said of trans people. “There continues to be a hideous torrent of abuse towards trans people online and out in the world that is devastating.”

That said, Redmayne said the attacks on J.K. Rowling for disagreeing with aspects of transgender ideology are “absolutely disgusting.” He also reportedly wrote Rowling a private letter at the height of the controversy.

Earlier in the summer, J.K. Rowling said that transgender ideology could lead to the erasure of womanhood as we know it by denying the basic biological functions that differentiate women from men.

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth,” she tweeted.

Following her post, Rowling faced severe social media backlash, prompting “Harry Potter” stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and Eddie Redmayne to publicly declare their support for the trans movement.

“As someone who has worked with both J.K. Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make it absolutely clear where I stand,” Redmayne wrote in a statement provided to Variety this past June.

“I disagree with Jo’s comments,” Redmayne continued. “Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid. I would never want to speak on behalf of the community but I do know that my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which all too often results in violence and abuse. They simply want to live their lives peacefully, and it’s time to let them do so.”

Actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” film series, came to Rowling’s defense last month, telling the Radio Times that he could not understand why people were so outraged by her comments.

“I don’t think what she said was offensive really. I don’t know why but there’s a whole Twitter generation of people who hang around waiting to be offended,” he said, as reported by Yahoo U.K. “They wouldn’t have won the war, would they? That’s me talking like a grumpy old man, but you just think, ‘Oh, get over yourself. Wise up, stand up straight and carry on.’”

“I don’t want to get involved in all of that because of all the hate mail and all that s***, which I don’t need at my time of life,” he added.

