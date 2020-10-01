https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/fda-widens-inquiry-astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine-trials/

(ZEROHEDGE) – Hours after the latest comments from Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel poured cold water on hopes for a vaccine to be available by the end of the year, the FDA is reportedly expanding its probe into the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial.

The trial first encountered issues with regulators in the UK after a patient got sick there. Trials have since been allowed to continue everywhere but the U.S. It could be a big deal, or it could be nothing.

In an interview with the FT, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel acknowledged that his company wouldn’t be able to apply for emergency authorization of its vaccine candidate before election day. The news – Bancel had left open the possibility that the vaccine would be ready by the end of October – deals another blow to Trump’s hopes of producing a vaccine before the election, something that was on display during the debate.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

