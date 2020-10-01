https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/filmmakers-congress-covid-19-pandemic/2020/10/01/id/989967

More than 80 filmmakers, including some of Hollywood’s most well-known names, have implored Congress to provide funding to theater owners impacted by the prohibition of indoor gatherings due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and now – in some states – severely limited capacity.

“Cinemas are an essential industry that represent the best that American talent and creativity have to offer,” says a letter sent to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“But now we fear for their future. Our country cannot afford to lose the social, economic, and cultural value that theaters provide. The movie-going experience is central to American life. Theaters are great unifiers where our nation’s most talented storytellers showcase their cinematic accomplishments.”

The filmmakers, who include Clint Eastwood, Steve McQueen, Martin Scorsese, Lee Daniels and Barbara Broccoli of James Bond fame, joined the National Association of Theatre Owners, the Directors Guild of America and the Motion Picture Association in asking Congress to redirect unallocated funds from CARES Act or authorize new assistance programs.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act was a $2.2 trillion bill passed in March that provided $1,200 to each individual and $500 for each child under 17.

The industry executives and filmmakers said 93% of theater companies endured losses of 75% in the second quarter of the year after indoor gatherings of any significance were prohibited virtually everywhere in the country in mid-March.

Although more than half of theaters have reopened, production houses are delaying major fall releases believing the public is not ready to return.

The theater owners say if that trend holds, 69% of small- and mid-sized theaters will be forced into bankruptcy or close permanently, and 66% of theater jobs will be lost.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

