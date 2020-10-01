https://www.weaselzippers.us/456846-flashback-joe-biden-in-2008-you-cant-go-into-a-711-without-a-slight-indian-accent/
About The Author
Related Posts
Joe Kennedy III Concedes to Leftist Nutjob Ed Markey in Heated Democrat Senate Primary in Massachusetts
September 2, 2020
Democrat Michigan Dictator Gretchen Witchmer Spends $1.1 Million of Taxpayer Money on Security Upgrades at Mansion
September 9, 2020
ICYMI: Fascist Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Getting Border Fence Around Her Home
September 10, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy