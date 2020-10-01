http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/zyRCtMzQ8ps/

Florida State University announced this week that it is canceling spring break this year as part of a calendar restructuring effort designed to limit the spread of coronavirus on campus.

In a letter sent to students on September 30, Florida State University Provost Sally McRorie told students that spring break will be canceled to shorten the overall length of the semester.

As our highest priority remains the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff, Florida State University has adopted a new calendar for the Spring 2021 semester. The semester will still begin Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, however, the first three days of classes will be taught remotely. The university has canceled Spring Break in 2021. As a result, the semester will end Friday, April 23, 2021, a week earlier than originally planned. The university continues its efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and we believe these adjustments will reduce the potential for members of the campus community to return to Tallahassee with the virus after traveling during spring break.

Breitbart News reported this month that California State University will keep its 23 campuses closed for the spring semester. The decision will impact approximately 500,000 students.

This week, Cal State Long Beach shut down its few in-person classes after five students tested positive for the virus. The campus is operating in a reduced capacity this fall, with only 1,000 students living on campus.

