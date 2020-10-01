https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/former-trump-adviser-say-she-has-covid-19?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former White House special counsel Kellyanne Conway said late Friday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Conway made the announcement on the same day that President Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the virus.

“Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19,” Conway tweeted. “My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic.”

Conway, who was Trump’s campaign manager in the final stretch of his winning 2016 presidential campaign, resigned last month to spend more time with her family.

She attended last weekend’s White House Rose Garden ceremony in which Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Trump on Friday afternoon left the White House by helicopter for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in suburban Maryland where he was hospitalized for treatment.

