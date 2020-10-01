https://thepostmillennial.com/former-twitter-ceo-gleefully-tweets-about-murdering-capitalists-on-a-platform-that-forbids-glorifying-violence

The former CEO of Twitter stated that those who reject woke politics “are going to be the first people lined up against the wall and shot in the revolution” and he’d “happily provide video commentary.”

Former CEO of twitter wants to watch people who reject woke poltics be lined up against the wall and shot. https://t.co/QFf55igwhP — Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 1, 2020

“Me-first capitalists who think you can separate society from business are going to be the first people lined up against the wall and shot in the revolution. I’ll happily provide video commentary,” pre-2016 Twitter head Dick Costolo tweeted Wednesday night to his 1.5 million followers.

Conservative commentator Michael Cernovich called out Costolo for violating the glorification of violence policy under Twitter’s Terms of Service.

“That aside, thanks for publicly endorsing the mass murder of your political adversaries. This is clarifying,” Cernovich continued.

This tweet is an actual violation of twitter TOS for glorifying violence. That aside, thanks for publicly endorsing the mass murder of your poltical adversaries. This is clarifying. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 1, 2020

“This is incitement of violence, glorifying violence and it’s the former CEO of Twitter,” TechCrunch founder Michael Arrington said. “And, I thought, an old friend. I’m stunned.”

This is incitement of violence, glorifying violence and it’s the former CEO of Twitter. And, I thought, an old friend. I’m stunned. pic.twitter.com/Oidep3ay6C — Michael Arrington (@arrington) October 1, 2020

OANN’s Jack Posobiec replied with a gif that illustrated what Costolo had advocated for his political opponents: death by firing squad.

Media analyst Mark Dice referenced when Black Lives Matter activists alongside Antifa militants torched Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s apartment complex. Illegal commercial-grade fireworks were launched in the residential neighbourhood to “celebrate” the mayor’s birthday.

“Guess Dick missed what Antifa did to Portland mayor Ted Wheeler’s condo just hours after he virtue signaled to them that he wasn’t going to stop the riots,” Dice wrote. “Spoiler Alert: They tried to burn it down, and force him to go into hiding.”

Guess Dick missed what Antifa did to Portland mayor Ted Wheeler’s condo just hours after he virtue signaled to them that he wasn’t going to stop the riots. Spoiler Alert: They tried to burn it down, and force him to go into hiding. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) October 1, 2020

“Tech companies used to welcome lively debate about ideas and society,” Costolo ironically wrote in the initial Twitter thread, including a follow-up that criticized Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong for “[a]bandoning the social contract with employees.”

Armstrong pushed the “apolitical culture” in an open letter published Sunday, affirming that the exchange would not engage in “broader societal issues” or entertain staff discussions about political dialogue.

“Most folks want to work in an environment free from today’s vitriolic politics,” added Internet entrepreneur Jason Calacanis, pointing out that Coinbase will lose support from passionate pundits, “but they will gain a massive influx of talent that wants work to be about work and work only.”

A Twitter user then agreed, asserting that the vast majority of workers desire to be effective and support professionalism in the workplace. “This will be rough for people who want an activist job on a tech person’s salary, but life is about choices. If you want to get paid to be an activist, join a non-profit,” he said.

I agree. The vast majority workers want to be effective and supported professionally in an ethical env. This will be rough for people who want an activist job on a tech person’s salary, but life is about choices. If you want to get paid to be an activist, join a non-profit. — parker (@pt) October 1, 2020

That’s when Costolo called for the assassination of free-thinking individuals who seek a work environment free of politics.

