The former CEO of Twitter, Dick Costolo, a multimillionaire, says those who disagree with him politically shouldn’t be around.

At all.

As in, they should be shot.

On Twitter, he said: “Me-first capitalists who think you can separate society from business are going to be the first people lined up against the wall and shot in the revolution. I’ll happily provide video commentary.”

“This is a direct threat of murder posted on Twitter. So will they shut down his account?” asked the Gateway Pundit.

Commentator Mike Cernovich also weighed in.

This isn’t a nobody. This is a near billionaire. Former Twitter CEO. He wants to MURDER people he doesn’t agree with poltically. This is how 90% of Big Tech thinks. They won’t stop at bans. Here is what they want, in their own words: https://t.co/QFf55igwhP pic.twitter.com/FIyijJO8bD — Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 1, 2020

“This isn’t a nobody. This is a near billionaire. Former Twitter CEO. He wants to MURDER people he doesn’t agree with poltically. (sic). This is how 90% of Big Tech thinks. They won’t stop at bans.”

The Twitter news aggregator Twitchy said, “This editor has friends who have been suspended for questioning Google’s search terms, but oddly enough Dick’s tweet about killing people hasn’t landed him in any sort of suspension or lock.

“When fascists like Dick show you who they really are, believe them,” Twitchy said.

A Twitter user asked: “Um… Hey Mr. Wealthy Capitalist Former Corporate CEO? What make you think the revolutionaries would put you on camera duty instead of in the line against the wall?”

Another wrote, “Immoral and violent left-wing 1%ers might be the most dangerous, immoral, people you’ll ever meet.”

