Former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo on Twitter warned that “me-first capitalists” will face firing squads during “the revolution.”

“Me-first capitalists who think you can separate society from business are going to be the first people lined up against the wall and shot in the revolution,” he wrote in a post late Wednesday. “I’ll happily provide video commentary.”

Costolo, who was in charge of Twitter from 2010 until 2015 when he was replaced by Jack Dorsey, was responding to a debate about whether tech companies should be engaged in social justice issues and allow political activism in their workspaces. Earlier this week Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong announced that the cryptocurrency exchange company would not engage in political activism beyond issues that directly impact the company, and that employees shouldn’t engage in political discussions at work.

Armstrong’s post has become the talk of Silicon Valley, according to the New York Post.

“Tech companies used to welcome lively debate about ideas and society,” he tweeted in a thread on Sept. 29. “It was part of the social contract inside the company, and it’s what differentiated tech culture from, say, Wells Fargo culture. Now it’s considered a distraction.”

Some users said Costolo’s tweet about capitalists violated Twitter’s policy that tweets “threatening to kill someone” and “threatening to seriously hurt someone and/or commit a other [sic] violent” act that could result in injury are not permitted on the site.

Twitter did not respond to Fox News’ inquiry asking whether that was the case.

