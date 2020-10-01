https://www.theblaze.com/news/john-roberts-mcenany-twitter-supremacist

Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts angrily lashed out at critics on Twitter who were angry at his questions at the White House media briefing.

He made the comments to “Outnumbered” co-host Melisa Francis on Thursday.

Roberts tried to nail down a response from White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany about the position the president had about the “Proud Boys,” a controversial political group that often confronts liberal protesters.

“If the president didn’t know who Proud Boys were, and Joe Biden just threw out the name, if he didn’t know who they were, why did he denounce them? Why didn’t he say, ‘well I don’t know who they are, can you give me a little bit more information about them,’ and then make a decision about it?” asked Roberts.

“This all remains very puzzling,” he added.

“And for all of you on Twitter who are hammering me for asking that question, I don’t care, because it’s a question that needs to be asked. And clearly the president’s Republican colleagues a mile away from here are looking for an answer for it too,” Roberts continued.

“So stop deflecting, stop blaming the media!” he said.

“I’m tired of it!” Roberts concluded.

Video of Roberts’ outburst was circulated on social media:

Here’s how it started

Roberts had raised the hackles of supporters of the president when he asked McEnany if the president would make a declaration denouncing white supremacy.

“I’d like ask you for a definitive and declarative statement without ambiguity or deflection,” said Roberts.

“As the person who speaks for the president, does the president denounce white supremacism and groups that espouse it, in all their forms?” he asked.

“This has been answered, yesterday by the president himself, the day before by the president himself, on the debate stage, the president was asked this, he said sure three times,” answered McEnany.

“Yesterday he was point blank asked, ‘do you denounce white supremacy,’ and he said I have always denounced any form of that,” she added.

McEnany went on to read off numerous examples of quotes from the president condemning white supremacy. Roberts noted those examples, but asked for a new comment because those were quotes from the past.

At the end of the briefing, McEnany chastised the media for ignoring the violence from left-wing groups like Antifa and instead focusing on white supremacist organizations.

Here’s the video of Roberts’ question to McEnany:

