NBA players take a knee during National Anthem, screen image

Get woke, go broke.

Americans are fed up with politics in sports.

Apparently overpaid spoiled athletes kneeling during the National Anthem while shoving Marxism down their fans throats isn’t a successful strategy.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals lost half of 2019’s audience — and that’s WITH China puppet LeBron James playing.

2019 NBA Finals viewership was already down because of one Canadian team and LeBron James did not play due to injuries.

Yahoo Sports reported:

The NBA Finals tipped off a few months late in 2020, and boy do the earliest TV ratings reflect the affects of coronavirus. Game 1 of the 2020 NBA Finals settled for a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 and 5.3 million total viewers. Now, those averages will rise significantly when final Nielsen data becomes available, but they are currently about half of what last year’s comparable preliminary data estimated for ABC. Mind you, that’s WITH the return of LeBron James to the Finals.

