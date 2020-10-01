https://notthebee.com/article/woke-broke-nba-finals-opens-with-record-low-viewership/

Hoo boy.

The NBA Finals opened last night with megastar LeBron James and his Lakers clashing with his former team, the Miami Heat. With the biggest basketball star in the world playing and the entire planet legally mandated to stay at home, bored as heck, you’d think there would be more viewers than ever before. Just MONSTER ratings, you would think.

You would be wrong.

There were fewer viewers than ever before.

Down 45 PERCENT from last year. The lowest ever viewership since they started tracking it in 1994.

Maybe, just MAYBE millions of people are sick and tired of being preached at about sOcIaL jUsTiCe every time they try to watch an NBA game. 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️

