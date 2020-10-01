https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/global-leaders-sent-well-wishes-president-trump-and-first-lady?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Leaders across the globe are sending their well wishes to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump following the announcement that the couple has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson, who fought a serious case of the illness earlier this year, said, “My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who shares a close relationship with POTUS, wrote that he is “wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health.”

From Russia with love, President Vladimir Putin sent the White House a telegram that reportedly read, “I am certain that your inherent vitality, good spirits and optimist will help you cope with this dangerous virus.”

A spokesperson for German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Reuters that the government leader hopes the first couple recovers “soon.”

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted at around 2:00 am following the president’s diagnosis, “Karena and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania.”

The president announced his positive diagnosis early on Friday morning via twitter, saying he and the first lady will enter quarantine immediately and “will get through this TOGETHER!”

The president and first lady join the more than 6 million Americans who have been diagnosed with the novel virus.

