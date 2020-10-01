https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/519238-gop-senate-candidate-lauren-witzke-defends-patriotic-masculinity-of

GOP Senate candidate Lauren Witzke on Thursday defended the right-wing Proud Boys group on Twitter, arguing that the male-only organization exemplifies “patriotic masculinity.”

The Delaware Republican’s tweet came in response to an article reporting on Witzke praising members of the group for providing free security at one of her campaign rallies. The story from the Delaware News Journal labeled the Proud Boys as “a far-right group with a history of violent confrontations.”

“I’m not sure when patriotic masculinity, defending yourself, and being Christian became ‘Far-Right,’” Witzke tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

I’m not sure when patriotic masculinity, defending yourself, and being Christian became “Far-Right.” I also don’t recall the Proud Boys rioting and looting the city of Wilmington like ANTIFA did, either https://t.co/ynoCuubi4S — Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) October 1, 2020

“I also don’t recall the Proud Boys rioting and looting the city of Wilmington like ANTIFA did, either,” the candidate added, referring to May protests in the Delaware city that turned violent as some demonstrators looted businesses.

It was not clear whether antifa, a loosely affiliated collection of left-wing anti-fascist demonstrators, was directly responsible for the violence.

On Wednesday, Witzke had tweeted that she was “grateful” to the Proud Boys for “volunteering their time to keep myself and my supporters safe” at one of her rallies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Proud Boys showed up to one of my rallies to provide free security for me when #BLM and ANTIFA were protesting my candidacy. I am grateful to them for volunteering their time to keep myself and my supporters safe! — Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) September 30, 2020

The praise came a day after President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump signs bill averting shutdown after brief funding lapse Privacy, civil rights groups demand transparency from Amazon on election data breaches Facebook takes down Trump campaign ads tying refugees to coronavirus MORE was asked to condemn white supremacist groups during Tuesday night’s presidential debate.

Trump asked moderator Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceMichelle Obama sympathizes with viewers ‘turned off’ by Trump’s debate behavior It’s time to kill the presidential debates — they no longer serve their purpose Presidential debate raises the specter of election violence MORE of Fox News to “give me a name” when Democratic rival Joe Biden Joe BidenPrivacy, civil rights groups demand transparency from Amazon on election data breaches Facebook takes down Trump campaign ads tying refugees to coronavirus Trump crowd chants ‘lock her up’ about Omar as president warns of refugees in Minnesota MORE pointed to the Proud Boys, an organization that the Southern Poverty Law Center calls a hate group.

The president called on Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by,” a remark that drew immediate backlash. Trump eventually said Wednesday that the Proud Boys should “stand down” while talking to reporters after a campaign trip to Minnesota.

Democrats had called on Trump to denounce the group, which describes itself as “a pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world; aka Western Chauvinists.”

Witzke’s remarks follow her primary victory last month over attorney James DeMartino by double digits.

The conservative politician has had to distance herself from allegations that she supported the QAnon conspiracy theory that claims without evidence that Trump is working with the military to break up a bureaucrat-run child sex trafficking ring. Witzke had previously tweeted one of the group’s slogans and was seen wearing a QAnon shirt.

“I certainly think it’s more hype than substance,” she later said of the theory in response to the allegations of her support.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

